Alexis McAnally, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Alexis McAnally, APRN

Alexis McAnally, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmore, KY. 

Alexis McAnally works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Wilmore, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alexis McAnally's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    200 Rice St, Wilmore, KY 40390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Alexis McAnally, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1639657018
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

