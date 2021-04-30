See All Physicians Assistants in Ocala, FL
Alexis Nibe, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (9)
Overview

Alexis Nibe, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ocala, FL. 

Alexis Nibe works at Ocala Family Medical Center in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Family Medical Center
    2230 Sw 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 237-4133

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 30, 2021
Very detail oriented, takes her time with you, listens to you, her staff is great. She has a good knowledge base and if she does not know something she will find the answer!
Ann H — Apr 30, 2021
Photo: Alexis Nibe, PA-C
About Alexis Nibe, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598711913
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alexis Nibe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Alexis Nibe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alexis Nibe works at Ocala Family Medical Center in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Alexis Nibe’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Alexis Nibe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexis Nibe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexis Nibe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexis Nibe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

