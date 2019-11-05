See All Nurse Practitioners in Smithtown, NY
Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco, FNP-C

Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Smithtown, NY. 

Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco works at Roberta A Bianco Dopc in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ruth G. Diaz MD PC
    994 W Jericho Tpke Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787 (631) 265-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2019
    Ina Larocca-Tacco is a terrific nurse practitioner who has joined a practice in Commack. She has helped me through 2 hip replacements and other ailments with her positive helpful attitude and, above all, a personal touch. She has a lot of practical experience and is a tremendous asset to this practice. I highly recommend her.
    — Nov 05, 2019
    Photo: Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco, FNP-C
    About Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1235512997
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco works at Roberta A Bianco Dopc in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alfonsina Larocca-Tocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

