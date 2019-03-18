Dr. Alfonso Bello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfonso Bello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alfonso Bello, MD
Dr. Alfonso Bello, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Bello's Office Locations
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC2401 Ravine Way Ste 200, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 998-5680
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bello?
I loved that Dr. Bello explained everything and wanted to make sure that I understood it. I felt very confident. He drew pictures and graphs and brought everything down to the basic level so that any patient would understand what he was talking about. I highly recommend Dr. Bello.
About Dr. Alfonso Bello, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942252697
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bello has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bello speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.