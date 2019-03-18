Overview of Dr. Alfonso Bello, MD

Dr. Alfonso Bello, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Bello works at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.