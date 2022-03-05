See All Neuropsychologists in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. Alfred Mansour, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
1.6 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alfred Mansour, PHD

Dr. Alfred Mansour, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Ypsilanti, MI. 

Dr. Mansour works at ST JOSEPH MERCY HOSPITAL in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mansour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    5333 McAuley Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 712-2744
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Neuropsychology Partners, Brighton, MI
    7305 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 588-6377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Alzheimer's Disease
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Mar 05, 2022
    I brought my daughter in for ADHD testing. The scheduling process was smooth. Dr. Mansour really broke down the report and the next steps to take for her. He even went above and beyond and wrote a letter for her school accommodations.
    — Mar 05, 2022
    About Dr. Alfred Mansour, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275876963
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Mansour, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mansour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansour. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

