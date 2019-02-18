Overview

Dr. Alfred Pinto, DC is a Chiropractor in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Pinto works at Spine and Joint Associates of Mishawaka, INC in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Plymouth, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.