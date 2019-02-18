See All Chiropractors in Mishawaka, IN
Dr. Alfred Pinto, DC

Chiropractic
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alfred Pinto, DC is a Chiropractor in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Pinto works at Spine and Joint Associates of Mishawaka, INC in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Plymouth, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine and Joint Associates
    229 Red Coach Dr Ste 107, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 318-7800
  2. 2
    Spine and Joint Associates
    2866 Miller Dr # 7, Plymouth, IN 46563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 914-4866

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Acupuncture
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2019
    I am up and mobile thanks to SJA! Litrally. Thank you so much SJA
    Deniese in Plymouth, IN — Feb 18, 2019
    About Dr. Alfred Pinto, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700949922
    Education & Certifications

    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    • Indiana University
