Ali Griffin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ali Griffin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salisbury, MD. 

Ali Griffin works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodbrooke Adult Medicine
    1665 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 546-6650
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Ali Griffin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144643669
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ali Griffin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ali Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ali Griffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ali Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ali Griffin works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Ali Griffin’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Ali Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ali Griffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ali Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ali Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

