Ali Griffin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ali Griffin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salisbury, MD.
Ali Griffin works at
Locations
Woodbrooke Adult Medicine1665 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-6650Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I think Ali is an excellent doctor. She explained everything very clearly. She was extremely caring and did everything to help me. I would recommend her highly. I was there for covid related issues. She was clear and answered all my questions. Thank you Ali.
About Ali Griffin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1144643669
Frequently Asked Questions
Ali Griffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ali Griffin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ali Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ali Griffin works at
7 patients have reviewed Ali Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ali Griffin.
