See All Nurse Practitioners in Berkeley, CA
Alice Cannan, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alice Cannan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Alice Cannan, NP

Alice Cannan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Berkeley, CA. 

Alice Cannan works at Sutter East Bay Medical Fdn in Berkeley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Kimberly Hildebrant, ARNP
Kimberly Hildebrant, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dina Laveaux, ARNP
Dina Laveaux, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Christopher Reynolds, AGACNP-BC
Christopher Reynolds, AGACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Alice Cannan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ob Gyn & Fertility Specialists
    2915 Telegraph Ave Ste 200, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 845-8047
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alice Cannan?

    Feb 21, 2020
    I highly recommend her. She’s a keen listener, knowledgeable, kind, humble. She’s like a friend. I have been to other doctors and always felt uneasy but with her. It’s like sitting in an office talking to a specialist/ friend. My first time walking out of a doctors office with a happy heart and satisfied. Will remain her patient for as long as I am in California. ?? Very happy patient.
    — Feb 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alice Cannan, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Alice Cannan, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alice Cannan to family and friends

    Alice Cannan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alice Cannan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alice Cannan, NP.

    About Alice Cannan, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265582969
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alice Cannan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alice Cannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alice Cannan works at Sutter East Bay Medical Fdn in Berkeley, CA. View the full address on Alice Cannan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Alice Cannan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Cannan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Cannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Cannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alice Cannan, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.