Alice Castro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alice Castro, MA
Offers telehealth
Alice Castro, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Hills, CA.
Alice Castro works at
The Parc Foundation15545 Devonshire St Ste 208, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 377-4484
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1841570983
