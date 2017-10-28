Dr. Alice Cioara, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cioara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Cioara, OD
Overview of Dr. Alice Cioara, OD
Dr. Alice Cioara, OD is an Optometrist in Staunton, VA. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Optometry.
Dr. Cioara works at
Dr. Cioara's Office Locations
Walmart Pharmacy 10-13441028 Richmond Ave Ste C, Staunton, VA 24401 Directions (540) 246-1934
C-Luminous Eyecare1638 Rio Road East, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 973-7996
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had spent 2 days in a Verona clinic and I told them my contacts didn't feel right. They said I would get used to them. After a few headaches I went in to see Dr. Cioara and after her exam she found that they fitted me with the wrong size. She saved me a lot of pain and trouble. I also received a nice Christmas card which was a surprise. Writing a bad review because of a shipping/prescription issue has no bearing on a doctors ability.
About Dr. Alice Cioara, OD
- Optometry
- English, Romanian
- 1518190677
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern College of Optometry
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Dr. Cioara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cioara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cioara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cioara works at
Dr. Cioara speaks Romanian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cioara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cioara.
