Alice Greenwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alice Greenwood
Overview of Alice Greenwood
Alice Greenwood is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, VA.
Alice Greenwood works at
Alice Greenwood's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Assocs Arlingtn Int Med2800 S Shirlington Rd Ste 500, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 717-4245
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alice Greenwood?
Alice is the best! She is incredibly compassionate and has such great bedside manner. Even if I’m feeling lousy, she always makes me feel a bit better.
About Alice Greenwood
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730556879
Frequently Asked Questions
Alice Greenwood accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alice Greenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alice Greenwood works at
10 patients have reviewed Alice Greenwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Greenwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Greenwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Greenwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.