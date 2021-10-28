See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington, VA
Alice Greenwood Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alice Greenwood

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Alice Greenwood

Alice Greenwood is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, VA. 

Alice Greenwood works at Medical Assocs Arlingtn Int Med in Arlington, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Chanda Copeland, CRNP
Chanda Copeland, CRNP
5.0 (16)
View Profile
Craig Philhower, FNP-C
Craig Philhower, FNP-C
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
3.0 (4)
View Profile

Alice Greenwood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Assocs Arlingtn Int Med
    2800 S Shirlington Rd Ste 500, Arlington, VA 22206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 717-4245
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alice Greenwood?

    Oct 28, 2021
    Alice is the best! She is incredibly compassionate and has such great bedside manner. Even if I’m feeling lousy, she always makes me feel a bit better.
    Will — Oct 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alice Greenwood
    How would you rate your experience with Alice Greenwood?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alice Greenwood to family and friends

    Alice Greenwood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alice Greenwood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alice Greenwood.

    About Alice Greenwood

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730556879
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alice Greenwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Alice Greenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alice Greenwood works at Medical Assocs Arlingtn Int Med in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Alice Greenwood’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Alice Greenwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Greenwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Greenwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Greenwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alice Greenwood?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.