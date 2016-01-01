See All Acupuncturists in Roswell, GA
Alice Honican, LAC

Acupuncture
Accepting new patients

Overview

Alice Honican, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Roswell, GA. 

Alice Honican works at Longevity Health Center in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Longevity Health Center
    1745 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, GA 30075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 226-5650

About Alice Honican, LAC

Specialties
  • Acupuncture
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689050254
Frequently Asked Questions

Alice Honican, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alice Honican is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Alice Honican has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alice Honican works at Longevity Health Center in Roswell, GA. View the full address on Alice Honican’s profile.

Alice Honican has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Honican.

