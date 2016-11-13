Dr. Martin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alice Martin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alice Martin, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Caroline Pace Ph.d. Lmft1705 Nw 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32609 Directions (352) 378-4848
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Martin for about 9 months. I was dealing with my mother-in-law moving in with us and her increasing need of daily care. I also felt that I had lost in my direction in life. After sessions with Dr. Martin, my life is literally changed. She helped me work through a lot of stuff and clear my vision to where my life should go. I changed my career and I am so actually happy daily to do what I am doing now. I highly recommend Dr. Martin.
About Dr. Alice Martin, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
