Overview of Alice Peterson, PA-C

Alice Peterson, PA-C is a Sports Medicine Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Alice Peterson works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.