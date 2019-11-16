See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Alice Peterson, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Alice Peterson, PA-C

Sports Medicine (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Alice Peterson, PA-C

Alice Peterson, PA-C is a Sports Medicine Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Alice Peterson works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alice Peterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Sports Medicine - Ahwatukee
    4545 E Chandler Blvd Ste 104, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alice Peterson?

    Nov 16, 2019
    I have been going to Alice for 15 years. She is personable, thorough, experienced, smart, and makes you feel like she's got no one but you to see. She's amazing. There are not enough positive words in the dictionary to describe her.
    Ann Marie Halverson — Nov 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alice Peterson, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Alice Peterson, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alice Peterson to family and friends

    Alice Peterson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alice Peterson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alice Peterson, PA-C.

    About Alice Peterson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1871654418
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Chandler Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Chandler Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alice Peterson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alice Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alice Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Alice Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alice Peterson works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Alice Peterson’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Alice Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.