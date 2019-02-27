See All Counselors in Tucson, AZ
Alice Steinfeld

Counseling
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Alice Steinfeld is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ. 

Alice Steinfeld works at Psychiatry/Psychotherapy Assocs in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Excel Psychiatric Care Pllc
    6375 E Tanque Verde Rd Ste 140, Tucson, AZ 85715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 885-4679

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 27, 2019
I have been seeing Alice off and on for several years. She is very professional, yet warm, easy to talk to, and extremely compassionate. She offers sound advice, is knowledgeable and respectful. I have recommended her multiple times to family and friends, to their satisfaction and appreciation.
BD in Tucson, AZ — Feb 27, 2019
About Alice Steinfeld

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508085408
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alice Steinfeld is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alice Steinfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Alice Steinfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alice Steinfeld works at Psychiatry/Psychotherapy Assocs in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Alice Steinfeld’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Alice Steinfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Steinfeld.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Steinfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Steinfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

