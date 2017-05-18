See All Psychologists in Rome, GA
Dr. Alice Wiener, PSY.D

Psychology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alice Wiener, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Wiener works at Psychological Associates of Northwest Georgia Inc. in Rome, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Transitions Psychological and Consultative Services LLC
    104 E 5th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 235-6990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 18, 2017
    Dr. Wiener is a fantastic psychologist! She helped us understand what was going on with our children and in our family. She talked to us about how our issues were affecting the kids. We have seen lots of positive changes in their behaviors and see that therapy has helped our family. She gets 5 stars!!
    Rome, GA — May 18, 2017
    About Dr. Alice Wiener, PSY.D

    • Psychology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, French and French Creole
    • 1275603284
    Education & Certifications

    • The Children's Psychiatric Center North Dade County Florida
    • The Children's Psychiatric Center Inc. Miami Florida
    • Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology
    • OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alice Wiener, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiener works at Psychological Associates of Northwest Georgia Inc. in Rome, GA. View the full address on Dr. Wiener’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.