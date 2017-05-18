Overview

Dr. Alice Wiener, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology.



Dr. Wiener works at Psychological Associates of Northwest Georgia Inc. in Rome, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.