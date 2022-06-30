See All Counselors in Rome, GA
Alice Williams, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alice Williams, LPC is a Counselor in Rome, GA. 

Alice Williams works at Enlightening Streams Guidanceand Counseling Services in Rome, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Enlightening Streams Guidanceand Counseling Services
    701 E 2nd Ave SW, Rome, GA 30161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 622-2963

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Mrs. Alice has been such a God sent for my family, me included. She first helped us with an older child with RAD which is such a hard condition to treat. But, Alice was the first one to step up and actually try and help our son. Then she helped me through some trauma that I had bottled up for more than 20 years, and it was like talking to a friend that knows ALL your secrets. Now, she is helping us with our youngest son that worships Alice to no end and is always excited to go see her. I would hands down recommend Mrs. Alice to anyone out there looking for a someone to help with any situation or even a "friend" to talk to. She is amazing!!!
    Angie — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alice Williams, LPC
    About Alice Williams, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295931335
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Floyd County Board Of Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alice Williams, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alice Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alice Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alice Williams works at Enlightening Streams Guidanceand Counseling Services in Rome, GA. View the full address on Alice Williams’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Alice Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alice Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alice Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alice Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

