Alicia Bouska, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alicia Bouska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alicia Bouska, PA-C
Overview of Alicia Bouska, PA-C
Alicia Bouska, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in High Point, NC.
Alicia Bouska works at
Alicia Bouska's Office Locations
-
1
High Point University Student Health1300 N University Pkwy, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 619-8108
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alicia Bouska?
About Alicia Bouska, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1538335260
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Alicia Bouska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alicia Bouska accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alicia Bouska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alicia Bouska works at
2 patients have reviewed Alicia Bouska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Bouska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicia Bouska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicia Bouska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.