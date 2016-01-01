See All Physicians Assistants in High Point, NC
Alicia Bouska, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Alicia Bouska, PA-C

Alicia Bouska, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in High Point, NC. 

Alicia Bouska works at High Point University Student Health in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alicia Bouska's Office Locations

    High Point University Student Health
    1300 N University Pkwy, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8108
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Alicia Bouska, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1538335260
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

