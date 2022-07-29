See All Psychologists in Blue Ash, OH
Alicia Bridgeland, PSY

Psychology
4.6 (10)
Overview

Alicia Bridgeland, PSY is a Psychologist in Blue Ash, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10921 Reed Hartman Hwy Ste 126, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 675-6470
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Alicia Bridgeland for the past 11 years, starting when I was in high school. My life has been and continues to be shaped greatly by her. Her wisdom, values, and life mentality truly inspire me. In everything Dr. Alicia Bridgeland does, even the most minor detail is treated with the utmost excellence.
    Sarah Foster — Jul 29, 2022
    Photo: Alicia Bridgeland, PSY
    About Alicia Bridgeland, PSY

    Psychology
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1720218332
    • 1720218332
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alicia Bridgeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Alicia Bridgeland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alicia Bridgeland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alicia Bridgeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alicia Bridgeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

