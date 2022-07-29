Alicia Bridgeland accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alicia Bridgeland, PSY
Overview
Alicia Bridgeland, PSY is a Psychologist in Blue Ash, OH.
Locations
- 1 10921 Reed Hartman Hwy Ste 126, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 675-6470
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Alicia Bridgeland for the past 11 years, starting when I was in high school. My life has been and continues to be shaped greatly by her. Her wisdom, values, and life mentality truly inspire me. In everything Dr. Alicia Bridgeland does, even the most minor detail is treated with the utmost excellence.
About Alicia Bridgeland, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1720218332
Frequently Asked Questions
