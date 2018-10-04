Dr. Dorman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alicia Dorman, OD
Dr. Alicia Dorman, OD is an Optometrist in Little Falls, NJ.
Dr. Dorman's Office Locations
Anthony J. Boni Od and Alicia N. Dorman Odpa245 PATERSON AVE, Little Falls, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 785-3277
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a Patient of Dr. Dorman and she is a Top Notch Optometrist. Very thorough and caring doctor , Up to date and Knowledgeable. Highly recommended
About Dr. Alicia Dorman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1518053941
Dr. Dorman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorman.
