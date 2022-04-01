Overview of Dr. Alicia Restivo, DNP

Dr. Alicia Restivo, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denham Springs, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Masters In Nursing Education Southern University At Baton Rouge.



Dr. Restivo works at Ted P Kemp MD LLC in Denham Springs, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.