Dr. Alicia Restivo, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alicia Restivo, DNP

Dr. Alicia Restivo, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denham Springs, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Masters In Nursing Education Southern University At Baton Rouge.

Dr. Restivo works at Ted P Kemp MD LLC in Denham Springs, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Restivo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Wellness and Healthcare of Louisiana
    315 Veterans Blvd, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 667-5110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Medication Management
Menopause
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Exams
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Cigna
    • LSU First
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2022
    It has been many years since I have been in a clinic as this. So many clinics are so hurried and not friendly. From the moment you walk in the door, you are greeted by a lady who you can tell loves her job. She knows the patients by name and is welcoming. I saw her come from behind her desk to help an elderly lady get her husbands wheelchair out the door and helped him into the car. The nurse is friendly and attentive and you can tell she loves her job as well. Dr. Restivo is great. She listens fully and does not rush you. You can tell she is truly there to help her patients. The wait time isn’t bad. The office is clean and smells good. They have a lab there. Nothing to complain about. I will be bringing my husband and my Mother both here to be new patients.
    Lisa — Apr 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alicia Restivo, DNP
    About Dr. Alicia Restivo, DNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356318620
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Masters In Nursing Education Southern University At Baton Rouge
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alicia Restivo, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restivo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Restivo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Restivo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Restivo works at Ted P Kemp MD LLC in Denham Springs, LA. View the full address on Dr. Restivo’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Restivo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restivo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Restivo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Restivo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

