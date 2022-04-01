Dr. Alicia Restivo, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restivo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Restivo, DNP
Dr. Alicia Restivo, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denham Springs, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Masters In Nursing Education Southern University At Baton Rouge.
Family Wellness and Healthcare of Louisiana315 Veterans Blvd, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Directions (225) 667-5110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
- LSU First
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It has been many years since I have been in a clinic as this. So many clinics are so hurried and not friendly. From the moment you walk in the door, you are greeted by a lady who you can tell loves her job. She knows the patients by name and is welcoming. I saw her come from behind her desk to help an elderly lady get her husbands wheelchair out the door and helped him into the car. The nurse is friendly and attentive and you can tell she loves her job as well. Dr. Restivo is great. She listens fully and does not rush you. You can tell she is truly there to help her patients. The wait time isn’t bad. The office is clean and smells good. They have a lab there. Nothing to complain about. I will be bringing my husband and my Mother both here to be new patients.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1356318620
- Masters In Nursing Education Southern University At Baton Rouge
Dr. Restivo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Restivo accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Restivo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restivo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Restivo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Restivo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.