Dr. Shapinsky accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alicia Shapinsky, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alicia Shapinsky, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Shapinsky works at
Locations
Psychological Services of Central Illinois PC2921 Greenbriar Dr Ste B1, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 546-3118
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor has helped me through so much I haven’t been back in a while but I had seen another doctor for my problems before seeing dr. Shapinsky and I felt like therapy could never work but I’m having a very positive outlook now and i think it’s very reliant on the methods that I learned so far in therapy.
About Dr. Alicia Shapinsky, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1952652331
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.