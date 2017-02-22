Alida Eisdorfer, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alida Eisdorfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alida Eisdorfer, LMHC
Overview
Alida Eisdorfer, LMHC is a Counselor in Apopka, FL.

Locations
Alida Eisdorfer660 Executive Park Ct Ste 1000, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 682-2570
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We went to Alida for Couple's (Marital) Counseling and found her to be a great listener who understood our issues as we explained them. She helped us to deal with our own concerns and provided suggestions when helpful about how to move forward. She was able to help us go deeper when we needed to, but also asked thoughtful quesitons to help us understand the root of the problems we were experiencing. I Highly recommend her for couples willing to work on a better relationship with each other.
About Alida Eisdorfer, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1629194683
