Alida Eisdorfer, LMHC

Overview

Alida Eisdorfer, LMHC is a Counselor in Apopka, FL. 

Alida Eisdorfer works at Alida Eisdorfer in Apopka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alida Eisdorfer
    660 Executive Park Ct Ste 1000, Apopka, FL 32703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 682-2570
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 22, 2017
    We went to Alida for Couple's (Marital) Counseling and found her to be a great listener who understood our issues as we explained them. She helped us to deal with our own concerns and provided suggestions when helpful about how to move forward. She was able to help us go deeper when we needed to, but also asked thoughtful quesitons to help us understand the root of the problems we were experiencing. I Highly recommend her for couples willing to work on a better relationship with each other.
    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629194683
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alida Eisdorfer, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alida Eisdorfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alida Eisdorfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alida Eisdorfer works at Alida Eisdorfer in Apopka, FL. View the full address on Alida Eisdorfer’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Alida Eisdorfer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alida Eisdorfer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alida Eisdorfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alida Eisdorfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

