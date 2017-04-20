See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in Houston, TX
Alifya Musa, RD

Metabolic Nutrition & Research
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Alifya Musa, RD is a Metabolic Nutritionist in Houston, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 530, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    1229 Creek Way Dr Ste 102, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    M. Rexroad in Friendswood, TX — Apr 20, 2017
    About Alifya Musa, RD

    Specialties
    • Metabolic Nutrition & Research
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1629410147
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas A&M University
    • University of Houston / University Park
