Alina Gerasymova, PA-C

Dermatology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Alina Gerasymova, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Ellicott City, MD. 

Alina Gerasymova works at Dr. Vi Thuy Nguyen in Ellicott City, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thuy Nguyen MD and Associates LLC
    4801 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 140, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 992-4100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 29, 2022
Alina really took her time to explain my conditions with me as well as my treatment options. Had to go thru few small surgical procedure and all turned to be very succesfull. Her manner and procedures put me at ease and helped me gain confidence. I strongly recommend this clinic.
Emil — Jul 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Alina Gerasymova, PA-C
About Alina Gerasymova, PA-C

Dermatology
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Ukrainian
Languages Spoken
1205347994
  • 1205347994
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alina Gerasymova, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alina Gerasymova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Alina Gerasymova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alina Gerasymova works at Dr. Vi Thuy Nguyen in Ellicott City, MD. View the full address on Alina Gerasymova’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Alina Gerasymova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alina Gerasymova.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alina Gerasymova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alina Gerasymova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

