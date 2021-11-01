Aline Paredes, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aline Paredes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aline Paredes, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Aline Paredes, PMHNP-BC
Aline Paredes, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They graduated from Jacksonville University (Bsn).
Aline Paredes works at
Aline Paredes' Office Locations
-
1
Virtual Psychiatric Care1900 N Bayshore Dr Ste 1A, Miami, FL 33132 Directions (888) 947-3888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aline Paredes?
Excellent service. Dr. Paredes is compassionate and really listens to her patients. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for convenient mental health services.
About Aline Paredes, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1447815907
Education & Certifications
- Jacksonville University (Bsn)
- Miami Dade College, Aa
Frequently Asked Questions
Aline Paredes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Aline Paredes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aline Paredes works at
Aline Paredes speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Aline Paredes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aline Paredes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aline Paredes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aline Paredes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.