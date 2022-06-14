See All Nurse Practitioners in Worcester, MA
Alisa Kosla, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Alisa Kosla, NP

Alisa Kosla, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA. They graduated from U Mass.

Alisa Kosla works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alisa Kosla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Worcester - Neponset Street
    5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 368-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Thyroid Disease
Diabetes
Thyroid Disease

Diabetes Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Alisa Kosla, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780668202
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Mass
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alisa Kosla, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alisa Kosla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alisa Kosla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alisa Kosla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alisa Kosla works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Alisa Kosla’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Alisa Kosla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alisa Kosla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisa Kosla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisa Kosla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

