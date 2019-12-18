Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alisa Mandel, OD
Overview of Dr. Alisa Mandel, OD
Dr. Alisa Mandel, OD is an Optometrist in Owings Mills, MD.
Dr. Mandel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mandel's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Center 30-22909750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (443) 394-7124
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandel?
Dr. Mandel has a professional demeanor, but she really cares about her patients. She addressed my dry eye concerns and offered various remedies, as well as offering free samples. I would definitely recommend her. I thought I was taking a risk using a Walmart vision center but I was very pleasantly surprised with her competence and thoroughness.
About Dr. Alisa Mandel, OD
- Optometry
- English, Hebrew
- 1275674095
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandel works at
Dr. Mandel speaks Hebrew.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.