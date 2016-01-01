Alisa Prantner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alisa Prantner, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Alisa Prantner, APN
Alisa Prantner, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Alisa Prantner works at
Alisa Prantner's Office Locations
-
1
Alexian Brothers Health System1650 Moon Lake Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (800) 432-5005
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alisa Prantner?
About Alisa Prantner, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629530043
Frequently Asked Questions
Alisa Prantner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alisa Prantner works at
Alisa Prantner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alisa Prantner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisa Prantner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisa Prantner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.