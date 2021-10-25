Alisa Seeberger, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alisa Seeberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alisa Seeberger, APRN
Offers telehealth
Alisa Seeberger, APRN is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Woseth Dermatology1548 E 4500 S Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 266-8841
Alisa Seeberger has treated me for squamous cell carcinoma. Her treatment was excellent. She has an great personality and a curteous, knowledgeable staff .
Alisa Seeberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alisa Seeberger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alisa Seeberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alisa Seeberger works at
9 patients have reviewed Alisa Seeberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alisa Seeberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisa Seeberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisa Seeberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.