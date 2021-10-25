See All Dermatologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Alisa Seeberger, APRN

Dermatology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alisa Seeberger, APRN is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Alisa Seeberger works at Woseth Dermatology in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Woseth Dermatology
    1548 E 4500 S Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 266-8841

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 25, 2021
    Alisa Seeberger has treated me for squamous cell carcinoma. Her treatment was excellent. She has an great personality and a curteous, knowledgeable staff .
    Jim Freiberger — Oct 25, 2021
    About Alisa Seeberger, APRN

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1952596827
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alisa Seeberger, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alisa Seeberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alisa Seeberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alisa Seeberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alisa Seeberger works at Woseth Dermatology in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Alisa Seeberger’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Alisa Seeberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alisa Seeberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisa Seeberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisa Seeberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

