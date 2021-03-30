See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Alisha Ashley, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Alisha Ashley, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alisha Ashley, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Alisha Ashley works at Fountain Lake Family Medicine in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Randy Hall, APRN
Randy Hall, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Berna Smedley, APN
Berna Smedley, APN
4.3 (6)
View Profile
Melissa Magby, APRN
Melissa Magby, APRN
2.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fountain Lake Family Medicine
    4517 Park Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 623-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • National Park Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alisha Ashley?

    Mar 30, 2021
    Alisha is extremely smart, great listener and a great provider. She is one of the most non-judge mental people I have ever met, and genuinely cares about her patients.
    — Mar 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alisha Ashley, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Alisha Ashley, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alisha Ashley to family and friends

    Alisha Ashley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alisha Ashley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alisha Ashley, CNP.

    About Alisha Ashley, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912208067
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alisha Ashley, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alisha Ashley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alisha Ashley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Alisha Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alisha Ashley works at Fountain Lake Family Medicine in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Alisha Ashley’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Alisha Ashley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alisha Ashley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisha Ashley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisha Ashley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alisha Ashley, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.