Alisha Golding, MPAS

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alisha Golding, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Waco, TX. 

Alisha Golding works at Ascension Medical Group Providence DePaul in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Providence DePaul
    301 Londonderry Dr, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 751-4880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 12, 2022
    she truly understands and cares
    Cole — May 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alisha Golding, MPAS
    About Alisha Golding, MPAS

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497148894
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alisha Golding, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alisha Golding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alisha Golding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alisha Golding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alisha Golding works at Ascension Medical Group Providence DePaul in Waco, TX. View the full address on Alisha Golding’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Alisha Golding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alisha Golding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisha Golding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisha Golding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

