Alisia Fajinmi-Babalola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alisia Fajinmi-Babalola
Overview
Alisia Fajinmi-Babalola is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Merced, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 301 W 18th St, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (424) 333-2880
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alisia Fajinmi-Babalola?
About Alisia Fajinmi-Babalola
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1386318897
Frequently Asked Questions
Alisia Fajinmi-Babalola has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alisia Fajinmi-Babalola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alisia Fajinmi-Babalola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alisia Fajinmi-Babalola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.