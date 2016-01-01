See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Anselmo, CA
Alison Costa, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alison Costa, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Anselmo, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    412 Red Hill Ave Ste 2, San Anselmo, CA 94960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 442-7907
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Alison Costa, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    
    NPI Number
    • 1316974157
    
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alison Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alison Costa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Costa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

