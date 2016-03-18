Dr. Donnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alison Donnell, PHD
Overview of Dr. Alison Donnell, PHD
Dr. Alison Donnell, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Donnell's Office Locations
Bay Area Neuropsychology LLC2909 W Bay To Bay Blvd Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 381-5200
Bay Area Neuropsychology LLC2919 W Swann Ave Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 381-5200
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Ii found Dr. Alison J Donnell to be professional. She was easy to speak with and after being there for a while for testing, took the time to really listen to what was going on. Dr. Donnell is wonderful and if you ever find yourself in need of her professional expertise please do not hesitate for a moment to choose her. I am forever thankful for her and her staff. Dr. Donnell, if you ever read this thank you so much!
About Dr. Alison Donnell, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.