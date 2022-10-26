Alison Gardner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alison Gardner, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alison Gardner, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fridley, MN.
Alison Gardner works at
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley480 Osborne Rd NE Ste 100, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She listened the entire time. She was very compassionate. I appreciate her approach and sensitivity. I will be back to see her again.
About Alison Gardner, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1003215542
Frequently Asked Questions
Alison Gardner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alison Gardner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Alison Gardner using Healthline FindCare.
Alison Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Alison Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.