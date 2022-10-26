See All Family Doctors in Fridley, MN
Alison Gardner, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alison Gardner, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fridley, MN. 

Alison Gardner works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley in Fridley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley
    480 Osborne Rd NE Ste 100, Fridley, MN 55432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2022
    She listened the entire time. She was very compassionate. I appreciate her approach and sensitivity. I will be back to see her again.
    Oct 26, 2022
    Photo: Alison Gardner, PA-C
    About Alison Gardner, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003215542
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alison Gardner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alison Gardner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Alison Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alison Gardner works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley in Fridley, MN. View the full address on Alison Gardner’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Alison Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.