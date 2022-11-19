See All Physicians Assistants in Irvine, CA
Alison Gracom, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Alison Gracom, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alison Gracom, PA is a Physician Assistant in Irvine, CA. 

Alison Gracom works at Complete Care Medical Spa in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Care Family Medicine
    4902 Irvine Center Dr Ste 103, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 861-4177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction
Acne
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic, Dominant Type Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HCG Diet
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alison Gracom?

    Nov 19, 2022
    Alison is an extremely intelligent and skilled medical practitioner! She has helped me and my family immensely! She is so thorough and really takes the time to listen and explore the root of the problem rather than just treat symptoms. I highly recommend her!
    Kelly S — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alison Gracom, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Alison Gracom, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alison Gracom to family and friends

    Alison Gracom's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alison Gracom

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alison Gracom, PA.

    About Alison Gracom, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245496843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alison Gracom, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Gracom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alison Gracom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Alison Gracom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alison Gracom works at Complete Care Medical Spa in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Alison Gracom’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Alison Gracom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Gracom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Gracom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Gracom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alison Gracom, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.