Alison Gracom, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alison Gracom, PA is a Physician Assistant in Irvine, CA.
Alison Gracom works at
Locations
Complete Care Family Medicine4902 Irvine Center Dr Ste 103, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 861-4177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Alison is an extremely intelligent and skilled medical practitioner! She has helped me and my family immensely! She is so thorough and really takes the time to listen and explore the root of the problem rather than just treat symptoms. I highly recommend her!
About Alison Gracom, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245496843
Frequently Asked Questions
Alison Gracom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alison Gracom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alison Gracom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Alison Gracom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Gracom.
