Alison Kortz, PA-C

Dermatology
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Alison Kortz, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Troy, NY. 

Alison Kortz works at Schwartz Joseph J Medical Group in Troy, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schwartz Dermatology
    137 Hoosick St, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 274-4305
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne

Treatment frequency



Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Alison Kortz, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619966264
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Stony Brook University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alison Kortz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Kortz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alison Kortz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alison Kortz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alison Kortz works at Schwartz Joseph J Medical Group in Troy, NY. View the full address on Alison Kortz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Alison Kortz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Kortz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Kortz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Kortz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

