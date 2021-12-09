Alison Lovkay, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Lovkay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alison Lovkay, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alison Lovkay, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Johnson & Wales University.
Alison Lovkay works at
Locations
Mindpath Health6060 Piedmont Row Dr S, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (980) 326-3277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Alison for a year and a half now, starting with the COVID pandemic anxiety. She has helped me through anxiety, a new ADHD diagnosis and general life things that pop up. She genuinely cares about her patients and takes the time to know THEM, not just prescriptions. She’s truly wonderful.
About Alison Lovkay, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205329026
Education & Certifications
- Johnson & Wales University
