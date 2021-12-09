See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Alison Lovkay, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alison Lovkay, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Johnson & Wales University.

Alison Lovkay works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mindpath Health
    6060 Piedmont Row Dr S, Charlotte, NC 28287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 326-3277
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Problems of Dementia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Alison for a year and a half now, starting with the COVID pandemic anxiety. She has helped me through anxiety, a new ADHD diagnosis and general life things that pop up. She genuinely cares about her patients and takes the time to know THEM, not just prescriptions. She’s truly wonderful.
    R — Dec 09, 2021
    About Alison Lovkay, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205329026
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johnson & Wales University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alison Lovkay, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Lovkay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alison Lovkay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Alison Lovkay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alison Lovkay works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Alison Lovkay’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Alison Lovkay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Lovkay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Lovkay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Lovkay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

