Dr. Alison Mascalo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport News, VA.
Clinical Associates of Tidewater12695 McManus Blvd Bldg 8, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 877-7700
Dr. Mascalo truly cares about you and your recovery. Her patience,gentleness,and kind approach keeps therapy moving forward in a positive manner. She truly is trying to help you achieve in finding the healthiest and happiest "you". I have only respect and praise for Dr. Mascalo. I strongely recommend Dr. Mascalo.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083790380
Dr. Mascalo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mascalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascalo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.