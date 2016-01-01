Alison McGonigal, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison McGonigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alison McGonigal, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Alison McGonigal, CRNP
Alison McGonigal, CRNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bel Air, MD.
Alison McGonigal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Alison McGonigal's Office Locations
-
1
Upper Chesapeake Hematology and Oncology500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3010
-
2
Upper Chesapeake Hematology & Oncology Services, LLC2027 Pulaski Hwy Ste 101, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (443) 643-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alison McGonigal?
About Alison McGonigal, CRNP
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1760711758
Frequently Asked Questions
Alison McGonigal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alison McGonigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alison McGonigal works at
Alison McGonigal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alison McGonigal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison McGonigal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison McGonigal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.