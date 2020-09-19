Alison Ramaeker accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alison Ramaeker, PA-C
Overview
Alison Ramaeker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Alison Ramaeker works at
Locations
-
1
City Medical of Upper East Side Pllc2398 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 222-6262
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alison Ramaeker?
Amazingly lovely bedside manner. Fast, efficient, professional and very pleasant experience. Highly recommended!
About Alison Ramaeker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215313218
Frequently Asked Questions
Alison Ramaeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alison Ramaeker works at
Alison Ramaeker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Ramaeker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Ramaeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Ramaeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.