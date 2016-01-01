See All Neuropsychologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Alison Tverdov, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alison Tverdov, PSY.D

Dr. Alison Tverdov, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from La Salle University Philadelphia, Pa.

Dr. Tverdov works at NJ Psychological Services in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tverdov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NJ Psychological Services
    222 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 705-1441

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Prime Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alison Tverdov, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619333275
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bancroft NeuroRehab
    Medical Education
    • La Salle University Philadelphia, Pa
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Tverdov, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tverdov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tverdov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tverdov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tverdov works at NJ Psychological Services in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tverdov’s profile.

    Dr. Tverdov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tverdov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tverdov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tverdov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

