See All Clinical Psychologists in Pleasant Hill, CA
Alison Urdan, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alison Urdan, MFT

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Alison Urdan, MFT is a Clinical Psychologist in Pleasant Hill, CA. 

Alison Urdan works at Custody Evaluations, Recommending Parenting Coordinator, Recommending Therapist, Coparenting Counseling in Pleasant Hill, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Custody Evaluations, Recommending Parenting Coordinator, Recommending Therapist, Coparenting Counseling
    2255 Morello Ave Ste 231, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 587-3231

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Couples Therapy
Family Counseling
Couples Therapy
Family Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Alison Urdan, MFT

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487783791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alison Urdan, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Urdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alison Urdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alison Urdan works at Custody Evaluations, Recommending Parenting Coordinator, Recommending Therapist, Coparenting Counseling in Pleasant Hill, CA. View the full address on Alison Urdan’s profile.

    Alison Urdan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Urdan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Urdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Urdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alison Urdan, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.