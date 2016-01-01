Alison Urdan, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alison Urdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Alison Urdan, MFT is a Clinical Psychologist in Pleasant Hill, CA.
Alison Urdan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Custody Evaluations, Recommending Parenting Coordinator, Recommending Therapist, Coparenting Counseling2255 Morello Ave Ste 231, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Directions (510) 587-3231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Alison Urdan, MFT
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487783791
Frequently Asked Questions
Alison Urdan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alison Urdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alison Urdan works at
Alison Urdan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alison Urdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alison Urdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alison Urdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.