Alison Wigstrom-Hoseth, PT

Pediatric Physical Therapy
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Overview of Alison Wigstrom-Hoseth, PT

Alison Wigstrom-Hoseth, PT is a Pediatric Physical Therapist in Tacoma, WA. 

Alison Wigstrom-Hoseth works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alison Wigstrom-Hoseth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Alison Wigstrom-Hoseth, PT

Specialties
  • Pediatric Physical Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1083765952
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

