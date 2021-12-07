See All Counselors in Honolulu, HI
Alissa Gino, LMHC is a Counselor in Honolulu, HI. 

Alissa Gino works at Century Square in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Century Square
    1188 Bishop St Ste 2905, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 375-9867

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
    • AlohaCare
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Ohana Healthplan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Healthcare Alliance (UMA)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2021
    I cannot say enough good things about Alissa Gino and her practice. From day one she made me feel comfortable and she is so easy to open up and talk to . I love that she will call me out on my bs as well. She can be tough, that's what I wanted was someone who could tell me I am being a certain way and I trust her enough to know that she is right. She is the only therapist I have ever had that I have stuck with. Thank You Alissa!!
    Ken — Dec 07, 2021
    About Alissa Gino, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1295063048
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alissa Gino, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alissa Gino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alissa Gino accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Alissa Gino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Alissa Gino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alissa Gino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alissa Gino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alissa Gino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

