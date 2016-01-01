See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockford, IL
Alissa Haight, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alissa Haight, LCSW

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Alissa Haight, LCSW

Alissa Haight, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. 

Alissa Haight works at Oak Street Health Rockford in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alissa Haight's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Rockford
    301 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 390-9366
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alissa Haight?

    Photo: Alissa Haight, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Alissa Haight, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alissa Haight to family and friends

    Alissa Haight's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alissa Haight

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alissa Haight, LCSW.

    About Alissa Haight, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1508342874
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alissa Haight, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alissa Haight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alissa Haight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alissa Haight works at Oak Street Health Rockford in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Alissa Haight’s profile.

    Alissa Haight has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alissa Haight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alissa Haight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alissa Haight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.