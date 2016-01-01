See All Vascular Surgeons in Silverdale, WA
Aljade Rosario, ARNP

Vascular Surgery
Silverdale, WA
Overview of Aljade Rosario, ARNP

Aljade Rosario, ARNP is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. 

Aljade Rosario works at Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Aljade Rosario's Office Locations

    Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd # 3, Silverdale, WA 98383
    About Aljade Rosario, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Ilocano and Tagalog
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1275001612
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aljade Rosario, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aljade Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aljade Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aljade Rosario works at Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Aljade Rosario’s profile.

    Aljade Rosario has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aljade Rosario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aljade Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aljade Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

