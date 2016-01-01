See All Social Workers in Philadelphia, PA
Alkanease Garrett, LSW

Social Work
Overview

Alkanease Garrett, LSW is a Social Worker in Philadelphia, PA. 

Alkanease Garrett works at Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion
    2301 N 29th St Ste 500, Philadelphia, PA 19132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7751

About Alkanease Garrett, LSW

  • Social Work
  • English
  • Female
  • 1134610843
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

