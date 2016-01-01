Alla Khamermesh, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alla Khamermesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alla Khamermesh, CNM
Overview of Alla Khamermesh, CNM
Alla Khamermesh, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alla Khamermesh's Office Locations
-
1
1725 E 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Directions
(718) 336-1909
Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Neway Fertility123 W 79TH ST, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 750-3330Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 3:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Alla Khamermesh, CNM
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Russian
- 1306134051
Frequently Asked Questions
Alla Khamermesh accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alla Khamermesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alla Khamermesh speaks Russian.
